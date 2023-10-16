ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6433 visitors online
News Video War
29 298 116

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance aircraft surrounded occupier and invader blew himself up. VIDEO

In the Avdiivka direction, aerial reconnaissance of the Control and Artillery Reconnaissance Battery of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Colonel-General Marko Bezruchko recorded the fact of the occupier’s suicide bombing, who was surrounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Watch more: Our soldiers destroyed Russian checkpoint in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9088) liquidation (2399) 110th SMB (74)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 