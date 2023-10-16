Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance aircraft surrounded occupier and invader blew himself up. VIDEO
In the Avdiivka direction, aerial reconnaissance of the Control and Artillery Reconnaissance Battery of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Colonel-General Marko Bezruchko recorded the fact of the occupier’s suicide bombing, who was surrounded.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security.
