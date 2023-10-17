Zelensky held meeting of Headquarters: We have results in our progress. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff and heard important reports from the commanders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelensky's Telegram channel.

"I thank every soldier, every brigade of ours who are holding their ground. Avdiivka, Bakhmut direction, Mariinka, Shakhtarsk direction. And Kupiansk and Zaporizhzhia. Well done, guys! I am also grateful to those who are destroying the occupiers' logistics and bases on our land. There are results. I am grateful to some of our partners: effective weapons, as we agreed," Zelensky said.

According to him, they also discussed international policy and the changes that have taken place.

"Government officials reported, as well as intelligence. There are many challenges. But whatever the threats, our response is our strength, our unity. It is important to defend Ukraine and state interests, to be in defence or with defence, to help, to take care of those around us, to find our place in the joint work of the people," Zelensky said.