Ukrainian troops engage Russian Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system in Tokmak with GMLRS missile. VIDEO

Ukrainian defence forces hit a Russian 2S5 Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system in the Tokmak sector with a precision GMLRS guided missile strike.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian military wanted to disguise their self-propelled artillery system among the trees, but the vehicle was discovered by aerial reconnaissance.

The occupiers hid the cannon well in a forest belt, but after transmitting the coordinates, it was no problem for the GMLRS guided missile to find the enemy target.

