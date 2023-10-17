ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6769 visitors online
News Video War
3 785 4

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed occupiers’ mortar in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut sector, soldiers of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Lieutenant General Roman Dashkevych destroyed an occupant mortar.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces Use ATACMS Missiles to Strike Occupants for first time - Wall Street Journal

Author: 

elimination (5088) Bakhmut (798) 26th Artillery Brigade (22)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 