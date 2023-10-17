Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed occupiers’ mortar in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
In the Bakhmut sector, soldiers of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Lieutenant General Roman Dashkevych destroyed an occupant mortar.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security.
