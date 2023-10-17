Ukrainian Armed Forces prevent occupiers from entering Kherson territory. VIDEO
The Russian military is making attempts to penetrate the territory of Kherson or to gain a foothold on the islands near the city to terrorise the civilian population with shelling. But our soldiers prevented the occupiers and eliminated the enemy subversive group.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the enemy boat along with the Russian invaders.
