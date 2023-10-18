Ukrainian soldiers lead prisoner: "Soldier was taken. I was cut little by shrapnel, but I will live". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Slobozhansk Brigade captured the Russian occupier.

According to Censor.NET, the Slobozhans posted their "trophy" on social media. The video shows two soldiers leading the occupier. One of them shows a Russian insignia torn from the prisoner. The soldier notes that he was slightly wounded in the battle.

See also Censor.NET: Soldiers carry captured occupiers on armour with breeze. VIDEO.