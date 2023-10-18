Border guards destroy enemy APC with troops from "Stugna" in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment of the Steel Frontier Brigade destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle. The border guards hit the vehicle, which was being used by the occupiers’ personnel to escape from an ambush. The Ukrainian anti-tank missile system Stugna was used for this purpose.
According to Censor.NET, the State Border Guard Service reported this on Telegram and published a corresponding video.
