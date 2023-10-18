ENG
SSU Special Forces destroy occupiers’ five new video surveillance systems and one electronic warfare system. VIDEO

Special Forces of the Department of Cyber Security used kamikaze attack drones to disable four Murom and one Pergam complexes for the Russians. The occupiers use them for round-the-clock surveillance of our territory. This equipment allowed the enemy to detect Ukrainian defenders and adjust artillery strikes.

This was reported by the press centre of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

In addition, the SSU cyber specialists destroyed the Pole-21 electronic warfare system, designed to suppress satellite communications.

