Soldiers of 10th Mountain Assault Brigade destroyed Russian TM-62 anti-tank mines - a huge fiery "mushroom" rose from explosion. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 8th Mountain Assault Brigade, with the support of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, attacked a cluster of Russian TM-62 anti-tank mines with an attack drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that a huge fiery "mushroom" rose in the sky from the explosion.
