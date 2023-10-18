ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7262 visitors online
News Video War
11 641 16

Soldiers of 10th Mountain Assault Brigade destroyed Russian TM-62 anti-tank mines - a huge fiery "mushroom" rose from explosion. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 8th Mountain Assault Brigade, with the support of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, attacked a cluster of Russian TM-62 anti-tank mines with an attack drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that a huge fiery "mushroom" rose in the sky from the explosion.

Watch more: SSU Special Forces destroy occupiers’ five new video surveillance systems and one electronic warfare system. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5088) 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (73)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 