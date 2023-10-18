Soldiers of 10th Mountain Assault Brigade destroyed Russian TM-62 anti-tank mines - a huge fiery "mushroom" rose from explosion. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 8th Mountain Assault Brigade, with the support of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, attacked a cluster of Russian TM-62 anti-tank mines with an attack drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that a huge fiery "mushroom" rose in the sky from the explosion.

