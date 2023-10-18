ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7262 visitors online
News Video
1 032 16

Zelenskyy and Romanian Prime Minister Cholaku discussed new logistics routes for transit of Ukrainian agricultural products. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Zelenskyy's official telegram.

The statement reads: "We discussed further defense support for Ukraine from Romania and food security issues, namely the importance of developing new logistics routes for the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Romania. I thank Romania for supporting Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and for those military aid packages that strengthened us on the battlefield.

Read more: Zelensky and Macron discuss strengthening air defence, long-range weapons and macro-financial support for Ukraine

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6484) Romania (179)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 