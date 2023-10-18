Zelenskyy and Romanian Prime Minister Cholaku discussed new logistics routes for transit of Ukrainian agricultural products. VIDEO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Zelenskyy's official telegram.
The statement reads: "We discussed further defense support for Ukraine from Romania and food security issues, namely the importance of developing new logistics routes for the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Romania. I thank Romania for supporting Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and for those military aid packages that strengthened us on the battlefield.
