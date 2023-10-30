Tankers of "Chervona Kalyna" ("Red Viburnum" -ed.) destroyed enemy position along with personnel, electronic warfare equipment and ammunition. VIDEO
Tankers of the "Chervona Kalyna" ("Red Viburnum" -ed.) brigade of the National Guard destroyed the enemy’s position near the Verbove village in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance of the "Chervona Kalyna" ("Red Viburnum" -ed.) brigade detected activity in one of the landings. A group of enemy soldiers settled under a sprawling tree and tried to land the drone of our scouts with the help of an anti-drone gun.
At this time, the experienced pilot quickly adjusted the fire of the tank. The enemy position, along with allpersonnel, electronic warfare equipment and ammunition, was destroyed from the first shot.
