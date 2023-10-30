Soldiers of 110th Mechanized Brigade eliminated 15 Russian attack aircraft near Avdiivka. VIDEO

The "BUAR" unit of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Cornet General Marko Bezruchko eliminated 15 Russian attack aircraft near Avdiivka, where violent fighting was taking place.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the liquidated occupiers can be seen on the YouTube channel Butusov Plus.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces fire at occupants from powerful Ukrainian MLRS "Burevii" ("Storm"-ed.). VIDEO