Spectacular ammunition detonation of enemy heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepok" after drone attack. VIDEO

Soldiers of the special unit of the Special Group "Alpha" of the Security Service of Ukraine detected the Russian heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepok" in the Avdiivka direction. Special forces attacked Solntsepok with a kamikaze drone and completely destroyed enemy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the hit and the spectacular ammunition detonation of the flamethrower system was posted on social media.

