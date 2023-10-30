ENG
Putin on pogroms in Dagestan: "Events in Makhachkala were inspired through social networks, including from Ukraine’s territory". VIDEO

At a meeting on the situation in Dagestan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine and "agents of Western special services" had influenced the anti-Semitic pogroms in Makhachkala on October 29.

According to Censor.NET, Putin also accused the United States of "not achieving success on the battlefield, trying to weaken Russia from the inside."

"The events in Makhachkala last night were inspired, among other things, by social media. Not least from the territory of Ukraine by the agents of Western special services," the dictator said.

It should be recalled that on Sunday, October 29, in Makhachkala, participants of the anti-Semitic action broke into the airport and tried to get on the plane from Tel Aviv, looking for Jews.

Watch more: At Makhachkala (Russia) airport mob broke into terminal and is looking for Jews. VIDEO

