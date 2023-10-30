After elimination of their "brother-in-arms", Russian military robbed him and ran away. VIDEO
In the Bakhmut direction, a drone of border guards tracked down the occupiers and, dropping ammunition, eliminated one of them. Two other Russians took the invader’s valuables, left the body and ran away.
The video was published by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.
