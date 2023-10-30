We must critically evaluate Russian system and be strategically strong - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 614th day of the war with Russia.

"We have to critically evaluate the Russian system. They mobilized all their forces to try not to lose what they captured in Ukraine, but at the same time they polluted their territory with such a level of hatred and degradation that for the second time this year, Russia is losing control of events. Either the rebels go to Moscow, and no one stops them, then the vertical of power in Dagestan disappears, and a real pogrom takes place. These are all signals that Russia can withstand hostilities and sometimes increase pressure at the front but is not able to withstand this confrontation strategically.

Strategically, we must all be strong, we must be united, we must do the possible and impossible to survive, and regain what is ours, and prove that freedom is definitely stronger than hatred and aggression. This requires our unity with you, the unity of all of Europe, the unity of America, the unity of the entire free world... Unity is the most effective, accurate and long-range weapon," Zelenskyy said.

