Drone operators destroyed enemy infantry fighting vehicles and tank with accurate grenade drops. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko skillfully destroyed Russian infantry fighting vehicles and a tank with grenades.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of the occupiers' equipment was posted online by the Ukrainian military.

tank (1091) APC_ (300) 110th SMB (76)
