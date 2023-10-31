Halloween at White House: Blinken’s son dressed like Zelenskyy, and his daughter came in colors of Ukrainian flag. VIDEO

The day before, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took part in Halloween celebrations on the veranda of the White House during the "Trick or Treat" event

As noted, Joe Biden dressed up as himself and First Lady Jill Biden dressed up as a cat greeted the children, Censor.NET reports with reference to ZN.ua.

Children of influential politicians, families of military personnel, residents of local districts, as well as students of public schools in festive costumes, received sweets from the country's top officials.

This year, the small children of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken were especially memorable. He dressed his son in the costume of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his daughter came to the celebration in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Read more: 400 thousand Ukrainian schoolchildren are now abroad, - Lisovyi