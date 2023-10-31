Destruction of Russian UR-77 "Meteorit" demining installation by FPV drone. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers used an FPV drone to destroy an enemy UR-77 Meteorite demining unit near the village of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Destruction of a Russian UR-77 Meteorite (Zmey Gorynych) demining unit by an FPV drone with a powerful detonation of the ammunition. Footage from the soldiers of the mechanised battalion of the 1st Separate Tank Severskaya Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, filmed near the village of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region. The Meteorit self-propelled lightly armoured tracked demining unit is designed to create passages in minefields 6-15 metres wide," the author of the publication notes in the commentary to the video.

