Occupier dies from drone strike under "fireworks" of ammunition detonation. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone killed an occupier in a trench with a direct hit.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupier is trying in vain to hit the drone with small arms. In addition, something detonates in the trench and a kind of fireworks display accompanies the occupier's death.

"The enchanting elimination of a Russian soldier by a drone operator with the call sign 'Ivanhoe' of the Garuda unit of the 46th Brigade. After the kamikaze drone hit, the occupier presented a colourful fire show and left the planet in a flash," the author of the publication said in a comment to the video.

"Did you order fireworks? Ivanhoe is handsome!" the soldiers say in the recording, commenting on the combat work of the Ukrainian drone pilot.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian UR-77 "Meteorit" demining installation by FPV drone. VIDEO