Soldiers of 103rd Brigade of Territorial Defence neutralise enemy Soncepyok UAV. VIDEO
Operators of strike aircraft systems of the 103rd Lviv Territorial Defence Brigade hit the occupiers’ heavy flamethrower system - the Russian heavy flamethrower system "Soncepyok".
According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance detected a vehicle that was firing at Ukrainian positions. Operators of the 103rd Brigade caught up with the enemy missile system as it was returning to its positions.
"The operators of the attack drones reacted immediately and the rare trophy was added to the collection of our soldiers," the soldiers wrote.
