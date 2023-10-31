Priest of Moscow church sent draft dodgers abroad for $7,500. VIDEO

In Odesa, law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and two of his accomplices of organizing the transportation of commandeered persons across the state border.

As Censor.NET reports, according to the investigation, the suspects established a "business" by organizing the illegal transportation of conscripted citizens across the state border. Those who wanted to leave the country were searched through the Internet and acquaintances.

The organization of the scheme involved a priest of one of the Odessa churches of the UOC MP, who was looking for military servicemen, a private doctor who advised on the alleged presence of diagnoses and diseases of conscripts, as well as an executor who directly carried out the transfer of people.

The suspects instructed the fugitives and coordinated their actions, as well as provided them with a package of documents for unhindered departure from Ukraine, including certificates of military medical commission on unfitness for military service for health reasons and temporary certificates of conscripts.

The cost of such a service was estimated at $ 7500 per person.

Watch more: After elimination of their "brother-in-arms", Russian military robbed him and ran away. VIDEO