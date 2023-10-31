Russians detain two of their soldiers on suspicion of killing a family in Volnovakha. VIDEO
Russian contract servicemen from the Far East, 21-year-old Anton Sopov and 28-year-old Stanislav Rau, were detained on suspicion of killing nine civilians in the temporarily occupied Volnovakha of the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, investigative and procedural actions are being taken against the occupiers.
About 200 people attended the funeral of the murdered family in Volnovakha.
It should be recalled that in the temporarily occupied Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, the Russian invaders executed by shooting the Kapkanets family, killing 9 people, including children. At the time of the execution, all the victims were asleep.
