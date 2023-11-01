Alarm has been declared in occupied Crimea, smoke is visible over Kerch bridge. VIDEO

An air alert has been declared in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and traffic across the Kerch Bridge is blocked.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Yes, smoke was released over the bridge, and traffic on it was blocked.

Rashists are also using camouflage equipment in the area of Sevastopol Bay. At the same time, some Russian z-publics report the flight of Storm Shadow missiles.

Also read: Russians set up FPV drone pilots' school in occupied Crimea, - President's Office