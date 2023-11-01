Alarm has been declared in occupied Crimea, smoke is visible over Kerch bridge. VIDEO
An air alert has been declared in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and traffic across the Kerch Bridge is blocked.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Yes, smoke was released over the bridge, and traffic on it was blocked.
Rashists are also using camouflage equipment in the area of Sevastopol Bay. At the same time, some Russian z-publics report the flight of Storm Shadow missiles.
Also read: Russians set up FPV drone pilots' school in occupied Crimea, - President's Office
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password