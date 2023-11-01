ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12374 visitors online
News Video Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas War
13 117 9

Alarm has been declared in occupied Crimea, smoke is visible over Kerch bridge. VIDEO

An air alert has been declared in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and traffic across the Kerch Bridge is blocked.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Yes, smoke was released over the bridge, and traffic on it was blocked.

Rashists are also using camouflage equipment in the area of Sevastopol Bay. At the same time, some Russian z-publics report the flight of Storm Shadow missiles.

Also read: Russians set up FPV drone pilots' school in occupied Crimea, - President's Office

Author: 

Crimea (2224)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 