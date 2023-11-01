Ukrainian defenders force Dnipro and storm Krynky village in Kherson region. VIDEO

The Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank and are trying to expand their foothold. A video of the assault on the Krynky village, which occupies a strategic position on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, was posted on social networks.

According to Censor.NET, the published footage shows that the soldiers control the road that passes through the village.

The capture of this important communication route between Oleshky and Nova Kakhovka was recently reported by ISW. In addition, the DeepState research project marked the floodplains in the area of the Krynky village in gray – as a "gray zone" that is not controlled by either the enemy or the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

