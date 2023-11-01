Zelensky: Meeting of advisers on Peace Formula in Malta was stronger than previous ones. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 616th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"I also held a meeting with our team that represented Ukraine at the meeting of advisers on the Peace Formula. We discussed the main details and results of this summit. Certain things - very useful for Ukraine, for international law in general - we are not yet making public. The reason is clear: we do not give Russia a chance to disrupt our international efforts. But I can say that this, the third meeting of the advisers, was even stronger than the two before it. It continued to consolidate the world.

There is a final document of the co-chairs of the meeting of advisers in Malta. And there are many signals from representatives of states, in particular from the Global South and our partners in Europe and America, which confirm the correctness of our course to unite the world around the Peace Formula, so that the principles of a fair peace, the full restoration of the power of international law are a common plan of the world majority. Today, at the meeting, we have identified the main steps that we will take in the coming months to add new content to the Peace Formula," Zelensky said.