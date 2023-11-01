Soldiers of 26th Artillery Brigade attacked enemy armored combat vehicle. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Lieutenant General Roman Dashkevych destroyed a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the Bakhmut direction.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the destruction of the enemy vehicle was posted on the Operative Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.
