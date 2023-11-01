ENG
Soldiers of 110th Mechanized Brigade, together with soldiers of Special Operations Forces, destroyed enemy Air Force "Solntsepok". VIDEO

In the Avdiivka direction, soldiers of the "BUAR" unit of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Cornet General Marko Bezruchko, together with soldiers of the "A" Special Operations Forces, destroyed the enemy Air Force "Solntsepok".

According to Censor.NET, air intelligence officers found a vehicle that operated on Ukrainian positions.

