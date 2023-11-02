Operator flying kamikaze drone into cellar where occupiers are hiding. VIDEO
The UAV operator of the 46th Airmobile Brigade with filigree skill flew his kamikaze drone into the cellar where the Russian occupiers were hiding.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's combat work was posted on social media. The recording shows the moment of the drone attack and the result of the drone's accurate detonation.
