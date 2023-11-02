Enemy armored infantry combat vehicle and three tanks were destroyed by soldiers of 72nd Mechanized Brigade in Svitlodarsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians destroyed an enemy armored infantry combat vehicle and three tanks in the Vuhledar direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the results of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published online.

"The forces of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade destroyed/disabled an armored infantry combat vehicle and 3 tanks - one T-80BV and two T-72B3 model 2022," reads the comment on the video.

