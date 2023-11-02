ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7623 visitors online
News Video War
6 645 1

Enemy armored infantry combat vehicle and three tanks were destroyed by soldiers of 72nd Mechanized Brigade in Svitlodarsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians destroyed an enemy armored infantry combat vehicle and three tanks in the Vuhledar direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the results of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published online.

"The forces of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade destroyed/disabled an armored infantry combat vehicle and 3 tanks - one T-80BV and two T-72B3 model 2022," reads the comment on the video.

Watch more: Operator flying kamikaze drone into cellar where occupiers are hiding. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9325) tank (1093) elimination (5267) 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (72) APC_ (300)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 