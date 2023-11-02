Soldiers of 92nd Mechanized Brigade destroyed assault group of occupiers near Bakhmut with drone drops. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Code 9.2 unit from the 92nd Brigade used drones to find and eliminate an assault group of Russian invaders who attempted to capture Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

It is worth noting the exemplary tactics of using drones and the well-coordinated teamwork of our crews.

