Destruction of equipment and occupiers’positions by kamikaze drones in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
A selection of footage of the destruction of enemy equipment and positions in the Avdiivka direction by the fighters of the SOLOVEY aerial reconnaissance group of the 144th Territorial Defense Brigade with the help of kamikaze drones.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
