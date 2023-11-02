I am sure that Ukraine will definitely win, be confident in yourself - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 617th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Our warriors. Our gratitude. Those who have distinguished themselves on this day. The Vuhledar direction is our strong 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade. Thank you guys! Marinka – paratroopers of the "Seventy-Nine", well done! Avdiivka direction - 31st, 47th, 53rd and 110th Separate Mechanized Brigades. I thank every warrior!

And the Kupiansk direction - the 14th and 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigades, the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade - I am proud of you, guys! And I am confident in you – just like on February 24. I am sure that Ukraine will definitely win. Be confident in yourself," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: European Council President Michel discusses further support for Ukraine with Zelensky