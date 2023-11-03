Fighter of "Himars" MLRS calculation congratulates his colleagues on Day of Missile Troops and Artillery: "You are ones who carry God’s punishment from sky. Glory to Ukraine!". VIDEO
A soldier of the Himars MLRS unit congratulated his colleagues on the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery in a special video.
According to Censor.NET, the fighter recorded the video against the backdrop of two Himars MLRS systems. The greeting ends with footage of missiles being launched from the US systems.
"The Himars calculation congratulates everyone involved on the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery. Evil will definitely be punished. Glory to Ukraine and its soldiers!" the commentary to the video reads.
