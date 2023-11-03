Defeat of enemy armored group by fighters of 47th SMB "Magura" near village of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura" published a video showing fragments of the defeat of an enemy armored group near the village of Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region on October 23.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the destruction of four Russian armored vehicles that tried to attack Ukrainian positions.

"Powerful footage of the repulsion of a massive attack by Russian troops by the fighters of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura" together with adjacent units near the village of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region in mid-October," the video's commentary reads.

