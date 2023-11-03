Pokrovsky Battalion of 109th Territorial Defense Brigade destroyed enemy TOS-1A flamethrower system "Sonstsepok". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the 109th Territorial Defense Brigade of the AFU hit an enemy TOS-1A "Sonstsepok" flamethrower system with a kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the terrorists' combat work was published by former MP and Armed Forces serviceman Yehor Firsov.
"I hereby report that we have destroyed the enemy's Soncepyok (TOS-1A). It was without a BK, but it will never work again. We have been dreaming for a long time. We have been preparing for a long time. We were happy in the evening. And now we have to prepare for new operations," he wrote in a comment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password