Destruction of enemy field formations with TM-62 anti-tank mines near Krasnohorivka. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers used a kamikaze drone to destroy an enemy field depot with TM-62 anti-tank mines near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Spectacular footage of the destruction of a Russian field depot with TM-62 anti-tank mines by a kamikaze drone by soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, west of the village of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region," the video's commentary reads.

