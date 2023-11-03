Five "Zoopark-1/1M" counter-battery systems were destroyed by SOF’s fighters from beginning of March 2023. VIDEO
Five "Zoopark-1/1M" counter-battery systems were destroyed by the SOF’s fighters from the beginning of March 2023.
According to Censor.NET, a video was published on the network, which recorded the moments of the destruction of these enemy counter-battery systems.
"Fighters of the Special Operations Forces demonstrate footage of their work during the adjustment of rocket artillery fire on Russian counter-battery radar systems "Zoopark-1/1M". The video shows the destruction of five such enemy systems, starting from March of this year," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password