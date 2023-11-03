Five "Zoopark-1/1M" counter-battery systems were destroyed by SOF’s fighters from beginning of March 2023. VIDEO

Five "Zoopark-1/1M" counter-battery systems were destroyed by the SOF’s fighters from the beginning of March 2023.

According to Censor.NET, a video was published on the network, which recorded the moments of the destruction of these enemy counter-battery systems.

"Fighters of the Special Operations Forces demonstrate footage of their work during the adjustment of rocket artillery fire on Russian counter-battery radar systems "Zoopark-1/1M". The video shows the destruction of five such enemy systems, starting from March of this year," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Soldiers of SOF destroyed enemy EW complex "Leer-2". VIDEO