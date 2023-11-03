ENG
Fighters of Ukrainian ATGM "Stuhna" eliminated five occupiers with one shot. VIDEO

Fighters of the Ukrainian Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) "Stuhna" eliminated five occupiers in the Svatove direction with one shot.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldiers' accurate shot was posted on social media.

"In the area of Pershotravneve-Raihorodka on the border of Kharkiv and Luhansk regions (Svatove direction), during the preparation of the enemy for the assault on our positions, the fighters of the "Steel Border" managed to destroy 5 enemy infantrymen at once with one shot from the Stugna Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM)," the comment on the video says.

