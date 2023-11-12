Destroyed equipment and corpses of occupiers after unsuccessful attempt to attack positions of AFU near Avdiivka in October 2023. VIDEO
A video showing numerous corpses of Russian occupants and destroyed enemy equipment near Avdiivka, Donetsk region, is being shared on social media.
The video was posted on Twitter by blogger Necro Mancer, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the video was made in October 2023. It shows the result of another unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of the AFU near Avdiivka.
