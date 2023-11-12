ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6138 visitors online
News Video War
15 608 2

Border guards eliminated group of Russian infantrymen in Kupiansk-Lyman direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Steel Frontier Brigade used mortars and MK-19 grenade launchers to defeat a group of Russian infantry in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Look at this: The soldiers of the 66th Brigade finished off a damaged enemy tank with accurate drone strikes. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1186) liquidation (2535)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 