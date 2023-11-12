Border guards eliminated group of Russian infantrymen in Kupiansk-Lyman direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Steel Frontier Brigade used mortars and MK-19 grenade launchers to defeat a group of Russian infantry in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password