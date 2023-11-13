Occupier complains about "HIMARS" strike and shows bodies of eliminated Russians: "F#cking disaster, how they destroyed us! It’s an ass". VIDEO

A strike from the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system at the location of the enemy unit killed at least a dozen occupants and wounded one.

According to Censor.NET, a video from the place of arrival, made by one of the surviving invaders, was published on social networks.

"The consequences of the arrival of HIMARS in the location of the Russian occupiers. Most likely, Dagestanis. Another batch of fools who died for the ideas of the Russian Nazis will go home in zinc. Their ancestors were butchered by Russian tsars (kings-ed.), they were sent to a senseless death in a distant foreign country by a Russian KGB agent (KGB is the main security agency for the Soviet Union -еd.) who survived out of his mind," the author of the publication notes in a comment.

Warning: Profanity! Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental state!

