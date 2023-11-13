Resident of occupied Mariupol told Kremlin propagandists: "Have you seen our city before that?! Now it’s all destroyed! For what?!". VIDEO
A resident of occupied Mariupol told Kremlin propagandists from Russian TV about the "liberation" of the city and showed them a destroyed hospital with once-unique equipment.
As Censor.NET reports, a video has been published on the network, in which, apparently, a doctor from one of the destroyed Mariupol hospitals talks about the city before the occupation and after "liberation".
"Have you seen our Mariupol before? Now it's all destroyed! For what? Explain it to me. Who will restore this?" the woman says to the propagandists.
