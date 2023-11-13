Destroyed Russian infantry and broken enemy equipment on line of 53rd Mechanized Brigade near Avdiivka. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 53rd Mechanized Brigade captured an enemy position near Avdiivka, spoke about the course of hostilities and showed the eliminated occupiers and crushed enemy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, an exclusive video from Avdiivka was published on Butusov Plus.

"There were five or six of them. We definitely killed five of them. One may have escaped. There are three dugouts here. There were two of them in one dugout. In the second, there were two. And in the third - one. Two of them fled through the arrowslit into the field. We killed them first. One was running through the landing - he was shot down there. Two more were killed on the spot," says the company commander of the 53rd Brigade, call sign Deputy.

In general, the fighters counted at least two dozen bodies of the Russian occupiers who were eliminated in the fighting at the captured position.

"Sh#t-asses have changed the direction of their attacks. Now they are concentrating their attacks on another landing - now their heavy artillery is working there. In addition, infantry was brought there. Their equipment practically does not take part in battles - it only drives up to the positions, landings the infantry and leaves," says Deputy.

Watch more: Russian infantry fighting vehicle crushed two of its infantrymen from Buryatia, trying in vain to leave battlefield. VIDEO