Soldiers of 14th Brigade stopped night offensive of Russians in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
At night, in the Kupiansk direction, the Russians tried to sneak into the positions of Ukrainian defenders. However, the assault group of invaders was defeated by the soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great.
According to Censor.NET, as a result of the unsuccessful assault, the Russians lost 3 infantry fighting vehicles and manpower.
