Moment of destruction of enemy air target using "Osa (Wasp-ed.)" anti-aircraft missile system. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 1129th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of Bila Tserkva accurately shot down Russian air targets with the help of the "Osa (Wasp-ed.)" anti-aircraft missile system.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.
