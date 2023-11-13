ENG
Moment of destruction of enemy air target using "Osa (Wasp-ed.)" anti-aircraft missile system. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1129th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of Bila Tserkva accurately shot down Russian air targets with the help of the "Osa (Wasp-ed.)" anti-aircraft missile system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

Watch more: In Kharkiv region, border guards of "Steel Border" Offensive Guard Brigade hit observation complex of occupiers. VIDEO

