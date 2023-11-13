Aerial reconnaissance of 71st Brigade discovered the occupiers’ dugout and FVP drone immediately flew there. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Air Assault Forces discovered the occupiers’ dugout and an FVP drone immediately flew there. Those who managed to survive, frightened and shell-shocked, fled to another hiding place. But even this did not save them, because the second strike drone flew clearly into the hiding place of the occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

Read more: Moment of destruction of enemy air target using "Osa (Wasp-ed.)" anti-aircraft missile system. VIDEO