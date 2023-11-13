It is fundamental for Ukraine to implement all seven recommendations of European Commission at this stage of our path to EU, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 628th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I held a long meeting with diplomats, government officials, representatives of the Verkhovna Rada on the preparation of our country for the political decision of the European Council on the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union. Our steps and our decisions. We are working to get a conclusive decision to start negotiations. It is fundamental for Ukraine to implement all the recommendations of the European Commission that were given, all seven recommendations, and to do what is necessary at this stage of our path to the European Union.

The success of our state and people – economic, social, success in the development of Ukraine's relations with the world – can only be a joint success of the whole of Europe. For this reason, we gradually, without stopping even during a full-scale war, strengthen our institutions, our legislative norms. And I am grateful to everyone who helps to do this, who supports the relevant decisions, who implements them.

Today I held several meetings on our new international steps, which are planned for the coming weeks. Negotiations with the leaders of partner countries, new support packages for our soldiers, and international communication of Ukraine. We can and must ensure an absolutely clear result: no matter what the information agenda of the world is, our partners must understand us and hear Ukrainians. And it will happen," Zelenskyy said.

