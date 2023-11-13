Soldiers of Armed Forces destroyed Russian self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S" and many other enemy equipment. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military continues to actively destroy Russian artillery. In recent days, the 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzer and many other pieces of equipment have come under attack by Ukrainian forces.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"We continue to knock the enemy out of our land. Air reconnaissance groups of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard worked effectively during the past week in the eastern and southern directions," Klymenko wrote.

According to him, our soldiers discovered and destroyed them:

five tanks;

nine units of other armored vehicles;

three artillery systems;

two self-propelled guns;

12 units of enemy vehicles;

three field warehouses with ammunition.

Klymenko also published a video of the destruction of the 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzer.

Watch more: It is fundamental for Ukraine to implement all seven recommendations of European Commission at this stage of our path to EU, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO