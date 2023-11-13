Soldiers of 12th Special Operation Forces destroy enemy armored vehicles in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 12th Special Operation Forces destroy the occupiers’ armored vehicles along with the enemy’s supply vehicles and manpower in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
