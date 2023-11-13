ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8352 visitors online
News Video War
6 420 2

Soldiers of 12th Special Operation Forces destroy enemy armored vehicles in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 12th Special Operation Forces destroy the occupiers’ armored vehicles along with the enemy’s supply vehicles and manpower in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Watch more: Soldiers of Armed Forces destroyed Russian self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S" and many other enemy equipment. VIDEO

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (520) elimination (5392)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 